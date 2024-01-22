News
Australia's Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies Test

Australia's Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies Test

January 22, 2024 10:17 IST
Usman Khawaja

Photograph: Kind Courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Australia opener Usman Khawaja will return to training on Tuesday after being cleared to play the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane this week.

The 37-year-old batsman retired hurt last Friday in the final few overs of Australia's thumping 10-wicket victory in the first test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

"Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second Test match against the West Indies in Brisbane," the team said in a statement on Monday.

"Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow."

Australia faced the prospect of searching for a new opener for the second time in the series if Khawaja had been unfit to play in the day-night Test, which begins at the Gabba on Thursday.

 

Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

