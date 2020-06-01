News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia players fine with more throw-downs if staff cut: Smith

Australia players fine with more throw-downs if staff cut: Smith

June 01, 2020 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith bats during Australia’s first practice session. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia's senior players will be ready to assume additional duties like giving throw-downs to team mates in practice if further cost-cutting means fewer support staff, leading batsman Steve Smith said on Monday.

Cricket Australia (CA) has furloughed about 80 per cent of its workforce due to the coronavirus pandemic and state associations have made deep staff cuts in recent weeks.

 

CA chief Kevin Roberts suggested on Friday there could be another round of cost-cutting to shore up the board's finances.

"Particularly the senior players being able to maybe take a bit of time off your own game and help someone else out at training or something like that," Smith said after returning to training with his New South Wales team mates on Monday.

"They (support staff) all have a role to play, particularly as the game evolved and got more professional.

"We've got people in different areas of expertise to help the team prepare and get ready to play.

"Guys might have to throw to one of the other batters or help out the bowlers in some way.

"If that happens, it will take a bit of adjusting."

On the proposed ban on using saliva to polish the ball, Smith thinks it could disrupt the game's bat-ball balance.

"I've always been one for a fair contest between bat and ball. Even as a batter if that's taken away, I don't think that's great," Smith said.

"I actually spit on my hands most balls and that's how I get grip and stuff. So that might take some adjusting to certain things like that."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

BCCI plans training in 'safe location' for Kohli & Co

BCCI plans training in 'safe location' for Kohli & Co

SEE: Why is Sachin sitting with an empty plate?

SEE: Why is Sachin sitting with an empty plate?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use