Kohli, Rohit flop in ODI comeback!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck -- the first time he had fallen without scoring in an ODI in Australia. Photograph: BCCI

It turned out to be a disappointing Sunday for the Indians fans.



The eagerly-awaited comeback of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to live up to the hype.



Hosts Australia opted to bowl under Perth's overcast skies, with their pacers exploiting lively new-ball conditions.



Rohit struck a crisp straight drive for four but fell for eight, caught at second slip off Josh Hazlewood

in the fourth over.No 3 Kohli, who got a big cheer as he walked out to the middle, failed with the bat.He made a watchful start, playing out a maiden over from Mitchell Starc, before he perished in the pacer's next over. Kohli chased a wide full delivery from Starc, looking to drive it through the off-side, but got it off the outside half and was caught by Cooper Connolly at point, who took a good catch diving to his left.

Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck -- the first time he had fallen without scoring in an ODI in Australia, in 30 innings.



Shubman Gill's debut as India ODI captain didn't get off to a good start as he was caught down the leg side off Nathan Ellis for 10.