Nitish gets his India cap from Rohit

October 19, 2025 10:27 IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy gets his India ODI cap from Rohit Sharma. Photographs: BCCI/X

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made his One-Day International debut, during the series opener against Australia, in Perth on Sunday.

Reddy made his ODI debut at the same venue where he had made his Test debut last year.

The 22-year-old seam bowling all-rounder received his India ODI cap from the great Rohit Sharma, who returned to the Indian team after nearly seven months.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Rohit shared a few words of encouragement before presenting the cap.

 

India left out Kuldeep Yadav, while including spin all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, along with three pacers in Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

