News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia stunned by Markram's heroics, spin dominance

Australia stunned by Markram's heroics, spin dominance

September 13, 2023 00:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aiden Markaram

IMAGE: South Africa's Aiden Markram hammers record-breaking ton. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Aiden Markram's century and a successful spin attack saw South Africa beat Australia by 111 runs in the third One Day International at the JB Marks Oval on Tuesday to win their first match of the five-game series.

Markram scored 102 not out as he propelled the hosts to 338-6 after they had been put in to bat, to which Australia replied with 227, bowled out with 15 overs to spare

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi both took two wickets as their spin halted a brisk Australia response.

 

However, South Africa did get lucky when David Warner was run out and Tim David then given out after a review of a catch that looked to have been dropped but was ruled fair by the fourth umpire after a TV review.

Markram also had a touch of fortune about reaching his second ODI century, dropped in the deep on 95 which allowed him to reach the three-figure milestone.

But it was a vital innings that propelled South Africa to a formidable total after they lost their way mid-innings.

They began in rampant fashion as Quinton de Kock and captain Temba Bavuma put on an opening stand of 146 before De Kock was undone by the offspin of Travis Head and holed out for 82 runs.

Bavuma went quickly thereafter for 57 and the home team’s run rate slowed markedly as Australia pinned them back.

When David Miler departed cheaply in the 42nd over they were 244-5 but Markram revived the innings and ensured a formidable target with some powerful hitting in the last overs.

It did not seem to trouble the tourists, however, with Warner and Head hitting the ball to all corners and Australia racing to 104-1 off 10 overs as they began their reply on a frigid night.

But when Warner slipped, lost his shoe and was run out by Maharaj’s dead-eye throw, despite a despairing dive, the match turned.

Marnus Labuschagne, man of the match in the previous two ODI's which Australia won, was stumped off Shamsi’s bowling for 15 and David adjudged out despite substitute fielder Bjorn Fortuin looking unsure he had taken a clean catch of George Coetzee’s bowling. Television replays were also unconvincing.

Seamer Coetzee then cleaned up the tail to finish with figures of 4-50.

The teams move to Pretoria for Friday's clash with the last game of the series at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final
Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final
Wellalage sets records ablaze with magical spell
Wellalage sets records ablaze with magical spell
Why K L Rahul loves batting with Kohli
Why K L Rahul loves batting with Kohli
iPhone 15 has 48 MP camera, USB-C type charging
iPhone 15 has 48 MP camera, USB-C type charging
Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final
Asia Cup PIX: India crush Lanka; seal spot in final
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final
Uddhav-Pawar hold talks ahead of INDIA panel meet
Uddhav-Pawar hold talks ahead of INDIA panel meet

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final

How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final

How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray

How a 20-year-old left Virat Kohli in disarray

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances