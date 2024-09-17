News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia selectors make surprise pick for England ODIs

Australia selectors make surprise pick for England ODIs

September 17, 2024 14:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mahil Beardman

IMAGE: Mahil Beardman's selection over a slew of more experienced candidates raised eyebrows in Australia, which rarely picks players based on potential alone. Photograph: WACA/X

Mahli Beardman, a 19-year-old fast bowler with one senior professional cricket match under his belt, was thrown into the spotlight in Australia on Tuesday after selectors named him standby for the ODI series in England.

Western Australian Beardman's call-up follows his player-of-the-match performance in the under-19 World Cup final against India in February.

Pat Cummins and other leading quicks are skipping the England series, which has little context and nothing really at stake.

 

Several other pacers are unavailable due to injury including Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis.

However, Beardman's selection over a slew of more experienced candidates raised eyebrows in Australia, which rarely picks players based on potential alone.

Beardman, who is capable of bowling above 140 km/hr and has been mentored by Australia's pace icon Dennis Lillee, also found it hard to believe when contacted by one of Australia's selectors.

"I started the morning off with a little message from Tony (Dodemaide)," he said.

"I didn't think it was real, to be honest, I thought it might have been one of the boys pranking me."

If no injuries strike among the bowlers in the squad, Beardman may not bowl a ball in the five-match series against England starting on Thursday.

However, his promotion is a sign selectors are taking the long view as the nation's formidable pace trio of Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc move deeper into their 30s.

It is also an echo of Hazlewood's selection in the one-day squad in 2010, a few months after being named player-of-the-match in the 2010 under-19 World Cup final against Pakistan.

Beardman said he was eager to rub shoulders with Australia's pace champions.

"Mitch Starc and 'Hoff' (Hazlewood), it's just unbelievable knowledge and an invaluable experience so I can't wait to get over there and soak up as much knowledge as possible," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sachin 194*: Why Did Dravid Declare?
Sachin 194*: Why Did Dravid Declare?
Sinner adds former Djokovic staff to his team
Sinner adds former Djokovic staff to his team
Rahul To Return To RCB?
Rahul To Return To RCB?
Recipe: Jayanti's Rice Laddoos
Recipe: Jayanti's Rice Laddoos
Disclosing RG Kar report might 'jeopardise' probe: SC
Disclosing RG Kar report might 'jeopardise' probe: SC
Why analysts are expecting a turnaround for IT cos
Why analysts are expecting a turnaround for IT cos
Capex: Post-Covid boom in profits yet to show
Capex: Post-Covid boom in profits yet to show

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'

'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'

'I Have To Be Aggressive'

'I Have To Be Aggressive'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances