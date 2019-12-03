News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Confident Australia savour stability ahead of New Zealand series

Confident Australia savour stability ahead of New Zealand series

December 03, 2019 10:52 IST

Tim Paine

IMAGE: The series Pakistan underlined the return of a ruthless streak which had been largely absent from Australian cricket since the ball-tampering scandal. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

With their batting order settled and Mitchell Starc back to his marauding best in their series sweep of Pakistan, a confident Australia will look forward to bigger tests ahead when they host New Zealand later this month.

Australia dominated with bat, ball and in the field to post their second successive innings victory over the South Asians at Adelaide Oval on Monday, continuing their upward trajectory since retaining the Ashes in England.

 

The results were, in part, a reflection of a rebuilding Pakistan and the inexperience of their callow attack.

But the series also underlined the return of a ruthless streak which had been largely absent from Australian cricket since the team's disintegration in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in March 2018.

While the return of David Warner and Steve Smith from suspensions would embolden any team in world cricket, Marnus Labuschagne's rapid rise from fringe all-rounder to bolted-on number three has been another massive boost.

Too often Warner and Smith had to carry the batting burden following the 2015 retirements of Michael Clarke and Chris Rogers, but in South Africa-born Labuschagne they have another shoulder to lean on.

Marnus Labuschagne

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne's, left, rapid rise from fringe all-rounder to bolted-on number three has been another massive boost. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

The 25-year-old produced two big hundreds and 347 runs from the series, to be second only to the 489 runs scored by triple-centurion Warner.

Starc also continued his fine form from the Brisbane Test, adding another seven batsmen to his tally to finish with 14 for the series and top the wicket-takers' list with an average of 17.00.

It has been quite the comeback for the lanky left-armer, who was picked for just one Test of the Ashes and wore much of the blame for the first series loss to India on home soil during the last Australian summer.

Starc bowled through the pain after suffering a big toe problem during the first innings in Adelaide but has been cleared for the three-match series against the Black Caps starting in Perth on Dec. 12.

Australia's selectors meetings have tended to have long agendas due to the team's batting problems in the past, but panel boss Trevor Hohns was beaming on Tuesday after naming an essentially unchanged squad for the New Zealand series.

Only batsman Cameron Bancroft, unused in the Pakistan series, was released from the squad, which was trimmed to 13.

"We're very comfortable with our batting lineup. They're functioning quite well," Hohns told reporters in Adelaide.

"Very nice to have a couple of very, very good wins. It's been quite relaxing (as a selector), to be honest."

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

WATCH: Olympic champ wants to bowl to Kohli

WATCH: Olympic champ wants to bowl to Kohli

PIX: Manish Pandey gets hitched to actress Ashrita

PIX: Manish Pandey gets hitched to actress Ashrita

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
  