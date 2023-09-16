News
Australia opener Head breaks hand; may miss World Cup

Australia opener Head breaks hand; may miss World Cup

September 16, 2023 05:31 IST
Travis Head

IMAGE: Opener Travis Head had to retire hurt during Australia's 164-run defeat to South Africa after being hit on the hand by a delivery from Gerald Coetzee in the fourth ODI at Centurion, Pretoria, on Friday. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/File photo

Australian opener Travis Head's participation at next month’s World Cup is in doubt after he broke his hand during Friday's One-Day International against South Africa.

Head had to retire hurt in his country’s 164-run defeat to South Africa at Centurion on Friday after being hit on the hand by Gerald Coetzee.

 

“It's a confirmed fracture but as to the nature of the break and what sort of timeframe to heal, that will be assessed tomorrow,” said Australia coach Andrew McDonald.

The 29-year-old Head, who has been a spearhead at the top of the innings for Australia in one-dayers, would be sorely missed if he is to be ruled out of the World Cup, which starts in India on October 5

“He's going to go in for some more scans tomorrow... We have fingers crossed, clearly with the World Cup, fast approaching,” McDonald added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX: Klaasen smashes century as SA hammer Australia
Malan's ton earns England series win over New Zealand
Major blow for NZ ahead of World Cup
Djokovic propels Serbia into Davis Cup quarter-finals
Malan's ton earns England series win over New Zealand
Drones deployed to pinpoint terrorists in Anantnag
Gujarat okays 27% local body seats for OBCs
Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh stun India by 6 runs

Has This Drinks Boy Played Any Cricket?

