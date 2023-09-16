Australia opener Head breaks hand; may miss World Cup

IMAGE: Opener Travis Head had to retire hurt during Australia's 164-run defeat to South Africa after being hit on the hand by a delivery from Gerald Coetzee in the fourth ODI at Centurion, Pretoria, on Friday. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/File photo

Australian opener Travis Head's participation at next month’s World Cup is in doubt after he broke his hand during Friday's One-Day International against South Africa.

Head had to retire hurt in his country’s 164-run defeat to South Africa at Centurion on Friday after being hit on the hand by Gerald Coetzee.

“It's a confirmed fracture but as to the nature of the break and what sort of timeframe to heal, that will be assessed tomorrow,” said Australia coach Andrew McDonald.

The 29-year-old Head, who has been a spearhead at the top of the innings for Australia in one-dayers, would be sorely missed if he is to be ruled out of the World Cup, which starts in India on October 5

“He's going to go in for some more scans tomorrow... We have fingers crossed, clearly with the World Cup, fast approaching,” McDonald added.