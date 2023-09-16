PIX: Klaasen smashes century as SA hammer Australia

IMAGES from the 4th ODI played between Australia and South Africa in Pretoria on Friday.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen hammered 174 off only 83 balls to power South Africa to a mammoth 416/5 in the fourth ODI against Australia in Centurion in Friday. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Heinrich Klaasen bludgeoned the ball to all corners in a blistering knock of 174 to lead South Africa to a comprehensive 164-run victory over Australia and level the five-match one-day series to 2-2 in Pretoria on Friday.

Klassen hit 13 sixes in an awe-inspiring display of power hitting to help South Africa to a total of 416-5 – their second highest against Australia – after they had been put into bat.

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate winning the fourth ODI against Australia. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Australia replied with 252 in 34.5 overs and the disappointment of defeat will be multiplied by a hand injury to opener Travis Head that could rule him out of next month’s World Cup.

Head retired hurt after being struck on the hand by a rising delivery from George Coetzee in the ninth over, walking off the arena in obvious distress.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after blasting his way to a century from just 58 balls -- the fourth fastest for South Africa in ODIs. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Earlier, In a cricketing spectacle, Klaasen's extraordinary batting performance left spectators in awe as South Africa amassed a formidable 416-5 in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against Australia. This astonishing feat unfolded on Friday, showcasing Klaasen's prowess as he hammered an incredible 174 runs from just 83 balls.

Batting at No. 5, Klaasen's innings was a display of sheer power and precision, featuring an impressive tally of 13 fours and an equal number of sixes. This remarkable knock now ranks as the fourth-highest individual ODI score by a South African batsman.

IMAGE: David Miller smashed an unbeaten 82 from 45 balls, putting on an explosive 222-run stand for the fifth wicket with Klaasen. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Klaasen's monumental innings came to a close on the very last ball of the innings when he was caught on the boundary by Nathan Ellis off Marcus Stoinis, who managed to secure a solitary wicket for 81 runs. Klaasen's heroic effort not only propelled South Africa to its third-highest ODI total but also revitalized their hopes of leveling the five-game series, currently standing at 2-2.

A pivotal partnership of 222 runs for the fifth wicket between Klaasen and David Miller, who contributed an impressive 82 not out from just 45 balls, played a pivotal role in South Africa's commanding total. Rassie van der Dussen also made a valuable contribution with 62 runs in 65 deliveries.

IMAGE: Australia spinner Adam Zampa was hit for 113 runs in his 10 overs -- the joint most expensive bowling figures in ODI cricket. He was hit for nine sixes out of South Africa's innings total of 20. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Australia's bowlers endured a challenging day in the field, with Josh Hazlewood managing to claim two wickets for 79 runs. Notably, leg-spinner Adam Zampa proved to be the most expensive, as his 10 overs went wicketless while conceding a staggering 113 runs. This included nine of the 20 sixes struck by South Africa during their innings.

With the stage set for a thrilling showdown, the fifth ODI is scheduled for Sunday, where both teams will vie for supremacy in this closely contested series. This series assumes added significance as it serves as a precursor to the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India next month, providing a glimpse of the teams' form and strategies ahead of the prestigious tournament.