Australia mourns death of Test opener Stackpole

April 23, 2025 10:32 IST

IMAGE: Australia's Keith Stackpole bats. Photograph: Sporting Pictures/Reuters

Former Test opener Keith Stackpole, a key member of the Australia teams captained by Bill Lawry and Ian Chappell in the 1960s-70s, died of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday at the age of 84.

Stackpole played 43 Tests and scored seven centuries from 1966-1974, forming one of Australia's top opening combinations with Victoria teammate Lawry.

An aggressive shot-maker with a love for hooking fast bowlers, Stackpole topped the runs list during Australia's successful tour of India in 1969 - the nation's last series win in the subcontinent until 2004.

He made a career-best 207 against England at the Gabba in 1970 and often proved a thorn in the side of Australia's Ashes rivals.

A handy leg-spin bowler, Stackpole played in the first-ever one-day international against England in 1971, taking 3-40 in the 40-over match to guide Australia to a five-wicket win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

 

Named one of Wisden's 'Cricketers of the Year' in 1973, Stackpole became a successful broadcaster after retiring from the game in 1974.

His death triggered tributes from former players and broadcasters on Wednesday.

"Very sad news indeed. Stacky was a fantastic cricketer but more so a great bloke and one hell of a cricket coach," former Australia test bowler Merv Hughes wrote on X.

Cricket Australia Chairman Mike Baird said Stackpole would be sorely missed.

"Keith was one of the great contributors to the game of cricket and his legacy will live long into the future," Baird said in a statement.

"Not only was he an outstanding player for Australia and Victoria, his work in the media, radio and TV commentary and as a mentor to many players who followed in his footsteps demonstrated his enduring passion and influence in the game."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
