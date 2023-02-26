Australia lift sixth Women's T20 WC title after Mooney's heroics

IMAGE: Australia players celebrate. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Image

Australia made it a hat-trick of women's T20 World Cup titles with a 19-run victory over South Africa as Beth Mooney's 74-run knock proved pivotal to their record sixth trophy win in Cape Town on Sunday.

Australia's previous victories came in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

Set a target of 157 for victory, South Africa were restricted to 137 for six as their hopes of lifting the trophy on their maiden appearance in the final went up in smoke.

The Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt kept the match alive till she was around, but her dismissal at 61 (48 balls) in the 17th over ended their title hopes.

Australia would thank Mooney for the way she played despite losing her opening partner Alyssa Healy (18). The all-rounder rebuilt the innings in a cool and composed manner as she guided her team to 156/6 in 20 overs.

Mooney remained unbeaten on 74 off 53 balls during which she struck nine boundaries and one hit over the fence.

Electing to bat, Australia lost Alyssa Healy (18) early, caught at covers by Nadine De Klerk off the bowling of Marizanne Kapp (2/35) in the fifth over.

Then Ashleigh Gardner (29 off 21) joined hands with Mooney and the pair's 46 runs for the second wicket stabilised the innings before the former was brilliantly caught at long-off by South Africa skipper Sune Luus off the bowling of left-arm spinner Chloe-Lesleigh Tryon.

But Mooney went about her business in blistering fashion and dispatched the bad deliveries to the fence to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Grace Harris tried to up the scoring rate but was cleaned up by left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 14th over as the batter went for a wild heave over the square-leg boundary.

Next in, skipper Meg Lanning showed intent from the word go, scoring her first runs from a boundary through the point region before being brilliantly caught by Tyron at deep backward square leg off the bowling of Kapp.

Mooney, however, remained unperturbed as she kept consolidating the Australia innings, picking up boundaries with ease.

Even as Mooney held one end up, wickets kept tumbling at the other side as Australia tried to find boundaries towards the end of the innings.

South Africa brilliantly pulled things back towards the end of the innings by picking up wickets at regular intervals with Mooney remaining stranded at the other end.

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail (2/26) had a big role to play in restricting Australia to an achievable total, claiming the wickets of Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham off consecutive balls. She was on a rare hat-trick in the final over but Tahlia McGrath denied Ismail the feat, managing a single off the last delivery of the innings.