News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's T20 World Cup: Ruthless Healy slams Harmanpreet

Women's T20 World Cup: Ruthless Healy slams Harmanpreet

Source: PTI
February 26, 2023 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Following Harmanpreet Kaur’s bizarre run out, India fell to a heartbreaking five-run loss to Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal in Cape Town. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy feels it wasn't luck but lack of "genuine effort" by Harmanpreet Kaur that resulted in the Indian captain's bizarre run-out during the women's T20 World Cup semifinal.

India had nearly pulled off a win against Australia, riding on Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues' 41-ball 69-run fourth wicket partnership.

 

However, Harmanpreet's bat got stuck on the ground while trying to complete a second run in the 15th over and Healy was quick to take the bails off with the Indian captain out of the crease.

The incident changed the complexion of the game as India eventually lost by five runs to be knocked out of the women's T20 World Cup.

"...just a bizarre play and I mean Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky, but I mean at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have been passed the crease, you know, an extra two metres if she genuinely put in the effort. So we'll take it," Healy said in a video posted by ABC Sport on Twitter on Sunday.

After the game a tearful Harmanpreet had said "can't feel unluckier than this." But Healy feels otherwise.

"You could say you're unlucky all your life, but it's generally about effort and energy at that moment in time. And I know that's something we speak about in the field in particular is putting in that effort and putting in that energy," Healy said.

"That comes back to running between wickets as well. It's doing those little basics better than the opposition and that's how you win big tournaments. And I feel like we've been doing that quite well," added Healy.

Recollecting the chain of events, the wicketkeeper batter said she was generally not the one to remove the stumps in such a situation.

"It's really funny, actually. Belinda Clark messaged me after and said, like, well done for taking the bails. And it's quite an interesting one because I actually don't take the bails a lot in that sort of scenario.

"I think it's a waste of time and I've got to put them back on. So, it's annoying. But for some reason, I felt the need to take the bails off and it was like a bizarre moment where I looked at the umpire and I said, I think that's out."

"And I think Shooter (Megan Schutt) at point was like I think that also is out."

She added that doing little things right enabled teams win big tournaments.

Five-time champions Australia will take on hosts South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
South Africa women create history
South Africa women create history
When our time comes, we will dominate: Jemimah
When our time comes, we will dominate: Jemimah
Tearful Harmanpreet rues rotten luck in semis loss
Tearful Harmanpreet rues rotten luck in semis loss
KL Rahul situation: Shastri doesn't mince his words
KL Rahul situation: Shastri doesn't mince his words
In order not to alienate majority...: Tharoor to Cong
In order not to alienate majority...: Tharoor to Cong
In another targeted killing, man shot dead in JK
In another targeted killing, man shot dead in JK
New Zealand vs England: Black Caps frustrate visitors
New Zealand vs England: Black Caps frustrate visitors

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Under dogs South Africa to keep calm in final vs Aus

Under dogs South Africa to keep calm in final vs Aus

Women's T20 WC: Richa in line for Player of Tournament

Women's T20 WC: Richa in line for Player of Tournament

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances