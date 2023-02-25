WPL: Mumbai Indians commence training

IMAGE: WPL Mumbai Indians players at a practice session. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Mumbai Indians began their camp for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League here on Saturday.

The team started its first practice session under the watchful eyes of the support team, headed by chief coach Charlotte Edwards.

"It's been brilliant. It's been great to get the team out here. Obviously, our own venue and to see the players, it's been brilliant for me. Heard a lot about these players and to finally get them into the nets and watch them in action it's been fantastic," Edwards said in a release.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Gujarat Gaints on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Deepti Sharma named UP Warriorz vice-captain in WPL

Lucknow: Ace Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was on Saturday announced as the vice-captain of UP Warriorz in the upcoming Women's Premier League.

The 25-year-old, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 2.6 crore has also turned out in franchise tournaments outside the country.

"Along with captain Alyssa Healy, and the other senior players, we hope we can make the team function well and play some fantastic cricket," Deepti said in a statement.

"We hope our performances in the WPL can become a source of inspiration for the young women athletes in UP and we are keenly awaiting the start of the tournament,” Deepti added.

The UP Warriorz side is coached by England's Jon Lewis and has Anju Jain as the assistant coach, while former Australian cricketers Ashley Noffke is the bowling coach and four-time world champion Lisa Sthalekar is the team's mentor.

The Women's Premier League is slated from March 4-26 in Mumbai's Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium.