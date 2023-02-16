Aussies Must Be Wary Of Delhi Pitch

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara with Ravindra Jadeja inspect the pitch during a practice session at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Team India is all set to lock horns with Australia on Friday for the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

India is looking forward to achieving a 2-0 lead against the Kangaroos as the hosts have not lost a Test in Delhi since 1987.

The hosts and Australia last played in Delhi in 2013 and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side clinched an 8-wicket win. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up 14 wickets between them in that triumph.

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja also reminded the No 1 Test side in the world that Delhi is the same venue where the legendary Anil Kumble picked a 10-wicket-haul against Pakistan.

'Delhi can be expected to have very low bounce, in case they put in some grass then the wicket becomes decent for batting also,' Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

'Anil Kumble had taken his 10 wickets here at Delhi against Pakistan. Spinners will surely get help here,' Jadeja added

'Pitch is like flour, the preparation gives it shape.'