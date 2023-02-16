News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aussies Must Be Wary Of Delhi Pitch

Aussies Must Be Wary Of Delhi Pitch

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 16, 2023 14:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara with Ravindra Jadeja inspect the pitch during a practice session at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Team India is all set to lock horns with Australia on Friday for the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

India is looking forward to achieving a 2-0 lead against the Kangaroos as the hosts have not lost a Test in Delhi since 1987.

The hosts and Australia last played in Delhi in 2013 and the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side clinched an 8-wicket win. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up 14 wickets between them in that triumph.

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja also reminded the No 1 Test side in the world that Delhi is the same venue where the legendary Anil Kumble picked a 10-wicket-haul against Pakistan.

'Delhi can be expected to have very low bounce, in case they put in some grass then the wicket becomes decent for batting also,' Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

'Anil Kumble had taken his 10 wickets here at Delhi against Pakistan. Spinners will surely get help here,' Jadeja added

'Pitch is like flour, the preparation gives it shape.'

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Pujara set for 100th Test as India eye another big win
Pujara set for 100th Test as India eye another big win
Cummins, Smith Scrutinise Delhi Pitch
Cummins, Smith Scrutinise Delhi Pitch
Spinners ko bulaao! Kohli sweats it out in the nets
Spinners ko bulaao! Kohli sweats it out in the nets
Skipper Harmanpreet lauds Shafali, Richa
Skipper Harmanpreet lauds Shafali, Richa
Mumbai local train's wheel catches fire, no one hurt
Mumbai local train's wheel catches fire, no one hurt
Windfall tax on crude oil, export of diesel, ATF cut
Windfall tax on crude oil, export of diesel, ATF cut
Air India places order for 840 aircraft: Official
Air India places order for 840 aircraft: Official

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Delhi Test: Will Shreyas Replace SKY?

Delhi Test: Will Shreyas Replace SKY?

PHOTOS: The Virat Kohli Masterclass

PHOTOS: The Virat Kohli Masterclass

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances