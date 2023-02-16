PHOTOS: The Virat Kohli Masterclass

India and Australia began training for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday.
The Test will be played in Delhi between February 17 and 21.
Virat Kohli was the first one to hit the nets. After facing seam bowlers for some time, he asked for the spinners. But before the spinners could bowl to him, Kohli decided to up the difficulty level by scuffing some of the rough patches on the pitch.
The likes of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav were pictured training at the nets.
For the second straight match in the series, the pitch is under the spotlight at Arun Jaitley stadium.
Even as India are looking to go 2-0 up in the Test series, the Arun Jaitley stadium is getting ready to ring in a special occasion as this would be Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test.
The practice session was an intense one as both bowlers and batters worked hard to take their skills to the highest level before the second Test.