PHOTOS: The Virat Kohli Masterclass

IMAGE: Virat Kohli interacts with young cricketers during a practice session ahead of the 2nd Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI

India and Australia began training for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday.

The Test will be played in Delhi between February 17 and 21.

IMAGE: Kohli spent a considerable amount of time playing spin in the nets. Photograph: PTI

Virat Kohli was the first one to hit the nets. After facing seam bowlers for some time, he asked for the spinners. But before the spinners could bowl to him, Kohli decided to up the difficulty level by scuffing some of the rough patches on the pitch.

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma walked in with a smile. Photograph: PTI

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav were pictured training at the nets.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara with Ravindra Jadeja inspects the pitch during a practice session at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Photograph: PTI

For the second straight match in the series, the pitch is under the spotlight at Arun Jaitley stadium.

IMAGE: Head Coach Rahul Dravid plays football during a practice session. Photograph: PTI

Even as India are looking to go 2-0 up in the Test series, the Arun Jaitley stadium is getting ready to ring in a special occasion as this would be Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj joins the coach and fellow pacer Umesh Yadav in the game of football. Photograph: PTI

The practice session was an intense one as both bowlers and batters worked hard to take their skills to the highest level before the second Test.