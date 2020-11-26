News
India to monitor Shami, Bhumrah's workload

India to monitor Shami, Bhumrah's workload

Source: PTI
November 26, 2020 22:19 IST
'You want to see how people react to different situations. There is a fine balance that you need to maintain, something we have managed to do for the last few years.'

India's Jasprit Bumrah with youngster Kartik Tyagi in the nets on Wednesday

IMAGE: India's Jasprit Bumrah with youngster Kartik Tyagi in the nets on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The workload of premier fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami is of paramount importance to India captain Virat Kohli and he said it will be closely monitored and managed during the white-ball series against Australia to keep them in good shape for the Tests.

It is expected that Shami and Bumrah, in the absence of an injured Ishant Sharma, will have to the carry the bulk of the burden during the Test series and they will be rotated during the ODIs and T20 Internationals starting from Friday.

 

"It's a no-brainer. They have gone through a full IPL. It will be important to monitor their workload," Kohli said on the eve of the first ODI in Sydney.

"You want to see how people react to different situations. There is a fine balance that you need to maintain, something we have managed to do for the last few years," Kohli said.

"That is why our bowlers have been fit and available for the important matches most of the times for us. It is an important factor for me as a captain. It is going to be crucial."

Virat Kohli speaks during an online media briefing on Thursday 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli speaks during an online media briefing on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Kohli, who has been hugely successful in Australia, agreed that while it can be intimidating to play cricket over Down Under and a good performance does get the respect it deserves.

"It can be a very intimidating experience if you are not ready mentally and (not have the) skills. In every sport they are very tough, the crowd can be tough on travelling players and rightly so.

"But if you perform well, you get a lot of respect. As a sportsman I am a big fan of it. The stadiums are amazing, always a nice tour full of challenges."

Kohli said that youngsters will be tried out during these two series.

 

 

"Yes, we have definitely discussed those things. There are a lot of young guys in the squad.

"It is a great opportunity for them to realise something new about their game. It's a very important series for them. Definitely looking forward to seeing how they shape up."

For Kohli, though, there is nothing left to prove.

"I don't come to any place to prove anything to anyone anymore. Growth is the only focus, on the field or off the field. That would be a template for me going forward," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

