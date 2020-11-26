News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Out of quarantine and into the fray, India tour gets underway

Out of quarantine and into the fray, India tour gets underway

November 26, 2020 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

IMAGE: India's squad will be raring to go after coming out of two weeks of quarantine. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The plans for India's tour of Australia have been ripped up and redrawn dozens of times over the last eight months but the action finally gets underway with the first One-day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

It was at the same venerable ground on March 13 that Australia last hosted international men's cricket, with the hosts beating New Zealand by 71 runs to snap a five-match losing streak in One-dayers.

 

The 48,000 seats were empty that day as the COVID-19 pandemic began to bite but Australia's relative success at containing the virus means up to half of them will be occupied on Friday.

India's squad will be raring to go after coming out of two weeks of quarantine, while Australia's players will be reunited after preparing in two separate groups to satisfy biosecurity protocols.

Virat Kohli's tourists are the second ranked ODI side in the world and will be looking to get into their groove in the three 50-over and three Twenty20 matches that precede the four-match Test series around the new year.

"It's important to start well in the white-ball series," India vice-captain KL Rahul said.

"We are playing for the country after a while. We enjoy coming here and playing hard cricket."

Skipper Kohli will return home after the first Test to attend the birth of his first child.

India have not played a One-dayer since they lost a series 3-0 in New Zealand in February but the players have had plenty of opportunities to sharpen their skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was left out of the ODI squad and opener Rohit Sharma will miss the two short format series at least with a hamstring issue.

Aaron Finch led Australia to a 2-1 series triumph in England in September and his side is likely to look pretty similar with the all-important addition of former skipper Steve Smith, who missed the 50-over matches because of concussion.

Smith and opener David Warner were also absent in the aftermath of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal when India won ODI and test series on their last visit but both batsmen will be in the Australia team.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh's absence with an ankle injury might offer an opportunity to uncapped youngsters Cameron Green and Will Pucovski, who have been in prolific form with the bat in the Sheffield Shield.

Finch said he thought the unusual preparations would not have an impact on the Australian players, who will stand in a circle barefoot to recognise the country's indigenous people before the match.

"I think everyone's on the same page in terms of how we want to play One-day cricket and build up some really good momentum," he told reporters on Thursday.

"Everyone's just really looking forward to getting out and playing for Australia."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Jasprit Bumrah gives Kartik Tyagi gyaan
Jasprit Bumrah gives Kartik Tyagi gyaan
Natarajan shows off his India blue jersey
Natarajan shows off his India blue jersey
'India has quality players to replace Rohit'
'India has quality players to replace Rohit'
India vs Aus ODIs: All you need to know
India vs Aus ODIs: All you need to know
Tarun Gogoi cremated with full state honours
Tarun Gogoi cremated with full state honours
Why India chose Jallikattu for the Oscars
Why India chose Jallikattu for the Oscars
Over 25 crore workers participated in strike: Unions
Over 25 crore workers participated in strike: Unions

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

India vs Aus: 1st ODI: Who will win?

India vs Aus: 1st ODI: Who will win?

India venture into unknown against mighty Aussies

India venture into unknown against mighty Aussies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use