November 26, 2020 14:16 IST

All Set Go....

India'S tour of Australia begins at 0910 IST on Friday, November 27, with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

IMAGE: India's ODI Captain Virat Kohli with Australia's ODI Captain Aaron Finch. Both Kohli and Finch play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

So, who will win the first ODI?

Time to vote, guys!