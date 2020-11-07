Aus tour: Captain Kohli moves into Team India bubble

Source:

Edited By:

November 07, 2020 17:34 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

With Royal Challengers Bangalore losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator match on Friday, India captain Virat Kohli moved into the bio-bubble created for the Indian players as they prepare for the upcoming tour of Australia.

"Kohli moved into the Team India bubble late last night after the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is likely to take a day or two off and start preparing for the series in Australia," the source told ANI.

RCB fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini, who are also part of the Indian Test squad, will also move into the Team India's bio-bubble along with captain Kohli.



The likes of Mayank Agarwal and Kuldeep Yadav have already started preparing for the Test series in Australia after their respective teams were knocked out of the IPL along with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, who have been practicing at the ICC Academy in Dubai for the last couple of weeks.



Kohli's RCB once again failed to live up to expectations as they went down to Sunrisers by six wickets, who set up a clash with Delhi Capitals in Sunday's Qualifier 2 with the winners going through to the IPL final, where they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians.



Commenting on the game, Kohli said: "If you talk about the first innings I do not think we had enough runs on the board. We made one helluva game in the second half, the positions we got ourselves into in the second half.. It is a game of margins and if Kane (Williamson) was taken there then it is a different ball game.



"Altogether they put us under a lot of pressure in the first innings. Few soft dismissals, few fortunate ones for them as well and we just did not have enough runs on the board. Maybe a bit of nerves, maybe a bit of hesitation, we need to be more expressive with the bat. We didn't have any phases in the game where we got away from the opposition. We just allowed bowlers to bowl to the areas they wanted to and did not put enough pressure on them."