Kolkata Knight Riders announce new Head Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders announce new Head Coach

October 30, 2025 16:25 IST

Abhishek Nayar has previously served as the KKR Assistant Coach during the team's IPL-winning run in 2024

IMAGE: Abhishek Nayar has previously served as the KKR Assistant Coach during the team's IPL-winning run in 2024. Photograph: KKR/X

Abhishek Nayar was unveiled as Kolkata Knight Riders' Head Coach on Thursday.

He served as KKR's Assistant Coach when they lifted the IPL trophy in 2024.

 

'Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field. His understanding of the game and connection with the players have been key to our growth. We are thrilled to see him take over as Head Coach and lead KKR into its next chapter, KKR tweeted a statement from the franchise CEO Venky Mysore.'

Nayar is known for his mentoring skills and has headed the KKR Academy.

REDIFF CRICKET
