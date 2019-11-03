News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aus frustrated as rain ruins Pak T20 series opener

Aus frustrated as rain ruins Pak T20 series opener

November 03, 2019 13:08 IST

- SCORECARD

Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner celebrate a boundary during Game 1 of the Twenty20 series against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

IMAGE: Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner, right, celebrate a boundary during Game 1 of the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Sunday. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Australia looked on course to chase down a small target in their first T20 International against Pakistan before the game was called off due to rain on Sunday.

Put in to bat, Pakistan were 88 for three wickets in the 13th over when rain interrupted play.

 

The match was subsequently reduced to 15-overs-a-side when the players returned and skipper Babar Azam made 59 not out to help Pakistan to a below-par 107-5.

Counterpart Aaron Finch gave Australia a flying start with 37 runs from 16 balls as the hosts cruised to 41 for no loss in 3.1 overs.

It was at that moment that rain returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground to dash Australia's hopes of going 1-0 up in the three-match series.

"It's frustrating," Finch said afterwards.

"To restrict them to 107 off 15 overs was a great effort and then to be on track to get them was nice."

"It was nice to get a few out of the middle. Like I said, a bit unfortunate the rain played such a part."

Canberra hosts the second match on Tuesday.

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Santner helps NZ level series despite Jordan brilliance

Santner helps NZ level series despite Jordan brilliance

How long did it take Kohli to give nod for D/N Tests?

How long did it take Kohli to give nod for D/N Tests?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
     