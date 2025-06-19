Aus face batting conundrum ahead of Windies Test tour

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne's last Test hundred came in July 2023 against England at Manchester during the Ashes, and since then, he has averaged 24.74 with the bat in 16 Tests, with 668 runs and seven fifties in 30 innings. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie feels that the tour of the West Indies is the "last chance" for struggling, under-fire batter Marnus Labuschagne, and another poor performance will put his chances of featuring in the Ashes at jeopardy.

Labuschagne, who failed as an opener during the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's, has raised question marks over his place as he ended his 2023-25 cycle with 974 runs in 20 innings, averaging a poor 27.82, with a century and eight fifties in 38 innings.

Labuschagne's last Test hundred came in July 2023 against England at Manchester during the Ashes, and since then, he has averaged 24.74 with the bat in 16 Tests, with 668 runs and seven fifties in 30 innings.

Speaking on SEN, the former Aussie pacer said, "It is a difficult question. But over the last two years, he has averaged in the mid-20s, and he has got only one hundred. If he does play in the Caribbean, I think it is definitely last chance saloon, there is no doubt about that. I think if he does not perform strongly, then I think he is at a real risk of not playing in the Ashes."

Gillespie said that he feels that either one of Labuschagne or Usman Khawaja, the 38-year-old who failed to touch double-digits in both WTC final innings, will miss out on West Indies tour, which comprises three Tests, starting June 25.

With Steve Smith and Travis Head locked for number four and five, the number three is left vacant. With Cameron Green hoping to resume his all-round duties this summer, Gillespie wondered if Josh Inglis, the wicketkeeper-batter who got hundred on debut against Sri Lanka will take that spot even though he has shown preference for middle-order.

"I know that Steve Smith's best position is at four, and I think Travis Head's best position is at five. I think those guys are pretty set," Gillespie said.

"So, I think ultimately that the selectors have got to decide: Is Inglis the best man to do the job at three, or is Marnus the best man to do the job at three? If they are, then play one of those guys.

"If not, then reward some performers in domestic cricket with either an opener or a number three who has performed strongly in Sheffield Shield cricket to promote one of those players to bat at three," he concluded.