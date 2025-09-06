Aus confident of defending WC title: 'Need 10 good results'

IMAGE: Alana King will be vital to Australia's World Cup title defence. Photograph: Peter Meecham/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Australian captain Alyssa Healy is confident her team will be able to overcome the "different challenges" posed by rivals in the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in the Indian subcontinent, given the depth and strength of her side.

The seven-time 50-over World Cup winners will look to defend their title in the eight-team event, being held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

"I'm looking forward to that obviously but the cricket conditions pose a different challenge to our group, which I think we are really well placed for," Healy was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"We've got so much depth in every area that whatever conditions are thrown at us, we'll be well placed to handle that. So, I'm really excited for the strength of the squad," the 35-year-old Australian wicketkeeper-batter added.

Australia recently announced a 15-member squad for the showpiece event bringing back left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux after a long injury layoff.

The spin duo of Sophie and Georgia Wareham will be vital to Australia's prospects in the Indian subcontinent as they look to defend the title won in New Zealand in 2022.

"It's a great place to play cricket, also a great place to tour. The culture is very different but I think the way they (India) just love their cricket, approach it and are fanatical about their cricket, think it's a great place to go as a cricketer," Healy said.

Australia will also play a three-match ODI series against India ahead of the 50-over showpiece event.

The batting stalwart added that winning back-to-back World Cup tournaments would be great and it is a milestone her team would be chasing.

"I don't think anyone has gone back to back for a while and there's a lot of those sort of milestones that we'd love to achieve. Winning World Cups is special, they're the pinnacle of our sport. So, we know we've got to go there and play consistently," Healy said.

"It's probably where we fell short in the UAE (2024 T20 World Cup), we got done on one bad day. We know we need 10 good results to go our way. I feel like we are in a very good place to do that and it will be really special for the group if that unfolds," she said.

Healy's squad has 10 players who featured in the previous edition of the tournament. She has the likes of battle-hardened players like Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner and Tahlia McGrath, who bring in a wealth of experience.

Australia open the campaign against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Indore on October 1.