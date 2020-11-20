News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ATK Mohun Bagan make winning start on ISL debut

ATK Mohun Bagan make winning start on ISL debut

Source: PTI
November 20, 2020 22:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate after defeating Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League season opener in Bambolim, Goa, on Friday

IMAGE: ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate after defeating Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League season opener in Bambolim, Goa, on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, ISL Twitter

In their new avatar, ATK Mohun Bagan kicked off the seventh season of the Indian Super League on a high, defeating Kerala Blasters by a solitary goal in Bambolim in Goa on Friday.

 

Fijian hitman Roy Krishna, who was ATK's top goal scorer with 15 goals last season, struck the all-important goal after a 67-minute deadlock to give the the green-and-maroon brigade three points first up.

The Yellow Brigade playing with a heavy defensive line-up of 4-2-3-1 managed to thwart ATKMB throughout the first half but after the hour mark, they left a loose ball as the Fijian International pounced on it with a calm and composed finish.

All eyes were on the 131-year-old club Mohun Bagan as they were making their ISL debut following their 'marriage' with three-time defending champions ATK.

The match had an interesting sub-plot as Kibu Vicuna, who had guided Mohun Bagan to their fifth I-League title last season, sat in the opposite dugout in KBFC jersey, while the most successful ISL coach Antonio Lopez Habas was at the helm of ATKMB.

Habas named a predictable 3-5-2 lineup with their star signing Sandesh Jhingan helming the defence in his first outing after a lengthy injury layoff of more than 12 months.

ATKMB had a dominant first half and made some early inroads with Roy Krishna missing an early chance, even as KBFC enjoyed more ball possession in the first 45 minutes.

KBFC, who were the designated home team, looked more threatening and came out with an attacking intent in the second-half.

But KBFC were made to pay for it as Roy Krishna made amends for his three misses in the first half with his poacher goal to become the difference between the two sides.

That goal was enough for ATKMB to sink Kerala Blasters' hearts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Inside Sakshi Dhoni's birthday celebrations
PIX: Inside Sakshi Dhoni's birthday celebrations
PIX: The amazing life of Lionel Messi
PIX: The amazing life of Lionel Messi
Kapil on decline of art of swing bowling
Kapil on decline of art of swing bowling
Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis
Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis
Kapil on decline of art of swing bowling
Kapil on decline of art of swing bowling
Split captaincy cannot work in our culture: Kapil
Split captaincy cannot work in our culture: Kapil
Bereaved Siraj will miss father's funeral
Bereaved Siraj will miss father's funeral

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Split captaincy cannot work in our culture: Kapil

Split captaincy cannot work in our culture: Kapil

Gavaskar's foundation to aid of ailing hockey Olympian

Gavaskar's foundation to aid of ailing hockey Olympian

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use