News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Split captaincy cannot work in our culture: Kapil

Split captaincy cannot work in our culture: Kapil

Source: PTI
November 20, 2020 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Following Mumbai Indians' title win in the IPL, there have been calls to make Rohit the T20I captain.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Following Mumbai Indians' title win in the IPL, there have been calls to make Rohit the T20I captain. Photograph: BCCI

"An MNC cannot have two CEOs", said former India skipper Kapil Dev on Friday, making his stance clear on the raging debate over whether the national cricket team should go for split captaincy.

 

Ever since Rohit Sharma guided Mumbai Indians to a fifth Indian Premier League title last week, a debate on split captaincy has gathered momentum with several former players suggesting that the opener be handed the leadership of at least the T20 side. Virat Kohli currently leads India in all three formats.

"In our culture it is not going to happen that way. In one company you make two CEOs? No. If Kohli is going to play T20s and he is good enough. Let him be there. Even though I would like to see other people coming out. But it's difficult," said Kapil at the virtual HT Leadership Summit.

"Our 80 per cent, 70 per cent of the team across formats is same team. They don't like captains having different theory. It may bring more differences between the players who look up to the captain.

"If you have two captains, players might think he is going to be my captain in Tests. I will not annoy him."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Rohit's absence a big positive for Australia: Maxwell
Rohit's absence a big positive for Australia: Maxwell
'Keeping Kohli quiet key to success against India'
'Keeping Kohli quiet key to success against India'
Bowlers will decide fate of India-Aus series: Zaheer
Bowlers will decide fate of India-Aus series: Zaheer
Pawan Kalyan to support BJP for Hyderabad civic polls
Pawan Kalyan to support BJP for Hyderabad civic polls
Second phase of Malabar exercise concludes with a bang
Second phase of Malabar exercise concludes with a bang
Kapil on decline of art of swing bowling
Kapil on decline of art of swing bowling
Chhath celebrated in Bihar amid Covid-19 pandemic
Chhath celebrated in Bihar amid Covid-19 pandemic

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

What makes Rohit Sharma a natural leader

What makes Rohit Sharma a natural leader

Poll: Should Rohit lead India in T20Is?

Poll: Should Rohit lead India in T20Is?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use