News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asian Games: Jaiswal ton helps India down Nepal to enter semis

Asian Games: Jaiswal ton helps India down Nepal to enter semis

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 03, 2023 11:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a 48-ball century to power India to a huge total against Nepal at the Asian Games. Photograph: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

>Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a blazing hundred but a gritty Nepal stretched Indian bowling unit to its limit before losing in the quarter-finals of the men's cricket event by 23 runs at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Jaiswal, Indian cricket's new pin-up boy, earned the distinction of being the youngest T20I centurion from the country en route his 49-ball-100 that took India to a healthy 202/4 in 20 overs.

 

The men from the Himalayan nation made a match of it but lack of experience became their undoing as their innings ended on 179/9, but they did give Ruturaj Gaikwad's men a lot to think about as far as their bowling was concerned.

No praise would be enough for the Monty Desai-coached Nepal as the smaller ground dimensions helped them embarrass two Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh (2/43) and Avesh Khan (3/32), who gave away 75 runs in their cumulative eight overs.

There is one piece of statistics that will certainly annoy head coach V V S Laxman. India, in all, hit 12 sixes but Nepal batters surpassed them with 14 maximums.

It was debutant left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (1/25) and IPL star Ravi Bishnoi (3/24) who actually controlled the middle overs to save India from what could have been an upset.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi took 3/24 to rip through Nepal's middle order. Photograph: BCCI

The likes of Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Deependra Airee and Sundeep Jora are blessed with talent and hope the global cricket establishment gives them enough exposure to consistently challenge heavyweights like they did this day.

Against better teams like Bangladesh or Pakistan, the Indian pacers, who bowled too full or too short will be in trouble keeping the ridiculously short side boundaries into account.

But nothing can take the credit away from 21-year-old Jaiswal, who enthralled the crowd with eight fours and seven sixes.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh once again excelled as the finisher, smashing 37 not out from 15 balls. Photograph: BCCI

There was slog sweep off pacers and spinners, the pick-up pull behind square, the square cuts, the heave over cow corner and the deftly executed lap shot over keeper's head to reach to 99 before a single took him to the milestone.

Credit should also be given to Rinku Singh, who once again revelled in his role as finisher with 37 off 15 balls, including 20-odd in the final over which made the difference in the end.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India Touches Down In God's Own Country
India Touches Down In God's Own Country
Kohli skips practice session due to personal reasons
Kohli skips practice session due to personal reasons
Perennial 'chokers' SA looking to surprise at WC
Perennial 'chokers' SA looking to surprise at WC
Kerala Catholic priest joins BJP, suspended as vicar
Kerala Catholic priest joins BJP, suspended as vicar
Move to push firms away from in-house RTAs on cards
Move to push firms away from in-house RTAs on cards
Asian Games: India win historic bronze in men's canoe
Asian Games: India win historic bronze in men's canoe
Asian Games: Verma, Deotale set up all-Indian final
Asian Games: Verma, Deotale set up all-Indian final

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Cricketers Cheer Badminton Heroes

Cricketers Cheer Badminton Heroes

'Learnt a lot from Dhoni but...'

'Learnt a lot from Dhoni but...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances