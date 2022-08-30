Asia Cup: Will India bring in Pant/Ashwin against Hong Kong?

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was left out against Pakistan as India preferred Dinesh Karthik's experience. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

After a morale-boosting victory against Pakistan in their opening match, a confident India will aim to continue their winning run against minnows Hong Kong in the Asia Cup group match in Dubai on Wednesday.

Ideally, India would like to continue with their winning combination, but the game against Hong Kong gives India an opportunity to test Rishabh Pant, who was not picked against Pakistan, along with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Hooda.

Pant was left out against Pakistan as India preferred Dinesh Karthik's experience. For Pant to play Wednesday's game, India will need to bench either Karthik or Suryakumar Yadav.

India could be tempted to try out Ashwin in place of a pace bowler against Hong Kong, to keep him ready for the latter stages of the tournament.

Hooda could do with some game time, but it looks difficult for him to get a place in the playing XI except in the event of injuries.

My XI: Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Should India make any changes to the playing XI for Wednesday's Asia Cup match against Hong Kong?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: