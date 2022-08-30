News
Asia Cup: Will India bring in Pant/Ashwin against Hong Kong?

Asia Cup: Will India bring in Pant/Ashwin against Hong Kong?

By HARISH KOTIAN
August 30, 2022 13:44 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was left out against Pakistan as India preferred Dinesh Karthik's experience. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images
 

After a morale-boosting victory against Pakistan in their opening match, a confident India will aim to continue their winning run against minnows Hong Kong in the Asia Cup group match in Dubai on Wednesday.

Ideally, India would like to continue with their winning combination, but the game against Hong Kong gives India an opportunity to test Rishabh Pant, who was not picked against Pakistan, along with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Hooda.

Pant was left out against Pakistan as India preferred Dinesh Karthik's experience. For Pant to play Wednesday's game, India will need to bench either Karthik or Suryakumar Yadav.

India could be tempted to try out Ashwin in place of a pace bowler against Hong Kong, to keep him ready for the latter stages of the tournament.

Hooda could do with some game time, but it looks difficult for him to get a place in the playing XI except in the event of injuries.

My XI: Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Should India make any changes to the playing XI for Wednesday's Asia Cup match against Hong Kong?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below:

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
How India prevailed over Pakistan in Asia Cup opener
Hardik, All The Way
Life comes full circle for match-winner Hardik...
Are You Ready To Cry?
Shinde, Fadnavis launch trial of Mumbai Metro line-3
India logs 5,439 Covid cases, active tally falls
ED summons Mamata's nephew in 'coal smuggling scam'
ASIA CUP 2022

Kohli's Gift For Pak Bowler Rauf

Will Kohli quit T20s after World Cup?

