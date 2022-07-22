News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup will be held in UAE, says Ganguly

Asia Cup will be held in UAE, says Ganguly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 22, 2022 00:12 IST
IMAGE: The Dubai International Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday.

 

"Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rains," Ganguly said after the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday had informed the Asian Cricket Council that they will not be in a position to host the Asia Cup T20 because of the economic and political crisis in the country.

The development comes after the SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League due to the ongoing crisis.

The Asia Cup, which is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11, will be played in the T20 format.

