IMAGE: KL Rahul tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

India batter KL Rahul tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, which is likely to rule him out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Rahul was recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after undergoing surgery for sports hernia in Germany recently.



He was named in the Indian squad for the T20I series in the West Indies subject to recovery, but testing positive for COVID-19 could rule him out of the series.