As his poor form continues, the cricketing world is divided on Virat Kohli's future.

Kapil Dev and Ajay Jadeja would like Kohli to be dropped from India's team for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, while support for the beleaguered batter has come from Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and Babar Azam.

Dominic Xavier offers his take on Indian cricket's Kohli Dilemma.