News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Rain forces Team India to train indoors ahead of 1st ODI

SEE: Rain forces Team India to train indoors ahead of 1st ODI

Source: PTI
July 21, 2022 17:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India captain Shikhar Dhawan, head coach Rahul Dravi and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh during the training session at Port of Spain on Thursday. Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

With rain playing spoilsport, the Indian cricket team was forced to train indoors on Thursday on the eve of the first ODI against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Led by veteran Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian bowlers and batters sweated it out at the indoor training facility as rain lashed parts of Trinidad.

IMAGE: India captain Shikhar Dhawan, head coach Rahul Dravi and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh during the training session at Port of Spain on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

"As we have just come from the UK, we thought that it would be nice to have an (outdoor) practice session. But it started raining. So, it's always better to have a knock in the indoor facilities rather than having no session," opener Shubman Gill said in a video posted by BCCI on twitter.

"It was a good session as we got to do some specific things like playing underarm balls. I am feeling great and we all are really excited and really buzzed about these three ODIs. We feel that it would be a good series."

The top Indian batters spent some time at the nets, while young pacer Arshdeep Singh also worked on his bowling.

Dhawan had previously captained India during their tour of Sri Lanka last year, when they played three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England, and Mohammed Shami have all been rested.

It has opened a window of opportunity for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan to make their presence felt.

India's squad for WI ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Sanju Samson (w/k), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dom's Take: The Kohli Dilemma
Dom's Take: The Kohli Dilemma
Dance, Virat, Dance!
Dance, Virat, Dance!
What's Dravid Doing in Dhawan's Video?
What's Dravid Doing in Dhawan's Video?
SC to hear BCCI's plea on Ganguly, Shah on July 28
SC to hear BCCI's plea on Ganguly, Shah on July 28
Gyanvapi case: SC to wait for Varanasi judge's order
Gyanvapi case: SC to wait for Varanasi judge's order
LG rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposal
LG rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposal
Oppn protest GST levy, Sonia at ED disrupt Parl
Oppn protest GST levy, Sonia at ED disrupt Parl

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

India to test fringe as ODI series kicks off vs WI

India to test fringe as ODI series kicks off vs WI

Scrap ODIs permanently; it just a drag now: Akram

Scrap ODIs permanently; it just a drag now: Akram

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances