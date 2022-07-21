SEE: Rain forces Team India to train indoors ahead of 1st ODI

IMAGE: India captain Shikhar Dhawan, head coach Rahul Dravi and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh during the training session at Port of Spain on Thursday. Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

With rain playing spoilsport, the Indian cricket team was forced to train indoors on Thursday on the eve of the first ODI against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad.



Led by veteran Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian bowlers and batters sweated it out at the indoor training facility as rain lashed parts of Trinidad.

IMAGE: India captain Shikhar Dhawan, head coach Rahul Dravi and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh during the training session at Port of Spain on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

"As we have just come from the UK, we thought that it would be nice to have an (outdoor) practice session. But it started raining. So, it's always better to have a knock in the indoor facilities rather than having no session," opener Shubman Gill said in a video posted by BCCI on twitter.



"It was a good session as we got to do some specific things like playing underarm balls. I am feeling great and we all are really excited and really buzzed about these three ODIs. We feel that it would be a good series."



The top Indian batters spent some time at the nets, while young pacer Arshdeep Singh also worked on his bowling.



Dhawan had previously captained India during their tour of Sri Lanka last year, when they played three ODIs and as many T20Is.



Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England, and Mohammed Shami have all been rested.



It has opened a window of opportunity for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan to make their presence felt.



India's squad for WI ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Sanju Samson (w/k), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.