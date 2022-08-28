News
Dravid recovers from COVID, to join team in Dubai

Dravid recovers from COVID, to join team in Dubai

Source: PTI
August 28, 2022 11:46 IST
Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: India’s head coach Rahul Dravid tested negative for COVID-19 and is set to join the team ahead of the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and is set to join the Indian team ahead of its much-awaited Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The batting great, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition.

 

The former India skipper did not travel with the team after testing positive as the BCCI appointed NCA head VVS Laxman as India's interim coach.

Since returning positive in the test, conducted on August 23, Dravid was in home isolation.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement that India’s head coach had mild symptoms.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

"Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report," the statement read.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
