'We need to encourage him': Jayasuriya hails Abhishek

'If someone is playing his natural game then we need to encourage him to play his natural game.'

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup match on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya has lauded India opener Abhishek Sharma's fearless batting, crediting the team management for allowing the youngster to play his natural game, which he felt has translated into his consistent runs in the ongoing Asia Cup.



The 25-year-old Indian opener smashed his third successive half-century as India defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over here on Friday.



"He (Abhishek) is playing his natural game and they (team management) have encouraged him to play his natural game," said the Sri Lankan great when asked if he saw shades of a young Jayasuriya in Abhishek during the post-match interaction.



"That's the key because if someone is playing his natural game then we need to encourage him to play his natural game."



After a relatively quiet group stage, Abhishek has struck 74 (vs Pakistan), 75 (vs Bangladesh) and 61 (vs Sri Lanka), playing his brand of belligerent cricket.



"Whenever he wants to slow down a bit, he knows how to slow down also now. So, after six overs (of Powerplay) if he wants to bat for a longer period, he is doing that. So, day by day he is getting (more) runs and he is batting really well."



Jayasuriya added that the Indian coaches backing the youngster completely has helped Abhishek unleash his batting prowess coming at the top.

"I think, the good thing is the coaching staff has given him the license to play his natural game. That's the key."