HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'We need to encourage him': Jayasuriya hails Abhishek

'We need to encourage him': Jayasuriya hails Abhishek

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 27, 2025 13:42 IST

x

'If someone is playing his natural game then we need to encourage him to play his natural game.'

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup match on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya has lauded India opener Abhishek Sharma's fearless batting, crediting the team management for allowing the youngster to play his natural game, which he felt has translated into his consistent runs in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The 25-year-old Indian opener smashed his third successive half-century as India defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over here on Friday.

"He (Abhishek) is playing his natural game and they (team management) have encouraged him to play his natural game," said the Sri Lankan great when asked if he saw shades of a young Jayasuriya in Abhishek during the post-match interaction.

"That's the key because if someone is playing his natural game then we need to encourage him to play his natural game."

After a relatively quiet group stage, Abhishek has struck 74 (vs Pakistan), 75 (vs Bangladesh) and 61 (vs Sri Lanka), playing his brand of belligerent cricket.

"Whenever he wants to slow down a bit, he knows how to slow down also now. So, after six overs (of Powerplay) if he wants to bat for a longer period, he is doing that. So, day by day he is getting (more) runs and he is batting really well."

Jayasuriya added that the Indian coaches backing the youngster completely has helped Abhishek unleash his batting prowess coming at the top.

 

"I think, the good thing is the coaching staff has given him the license to play his natural game. That's the key."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Abhishek won't hold back against Afridi in final'
'Abhishek won't hold back against Afridi in final'
Asia Cup Final: What Changes Will India Make?
Asia Cup Final: What Changes Will India Make?
Who Will Win The Asia Cup Final?
Who Will Win The Asia Cup Final?
SKY fined for 'political comment'; BCCI files appeal
SKY fined for 'political comment'; BCCI files appeal
Record Alert: Abhishek Becomes First Player To...
Record Alert: Abhishek Becomes First Player To...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 2

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 3

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

VIDEOS

Chaos in Bareilly! 'I Love Muhammad' protest erupts into violence1:38

Chaos in Bareilly! 'I Love Muhammad' protest erupts into...

Avneet Kaur's Killer Look at the Airport!0:53

Avneet Kaur's Killer Look at the Airport!

Sqn Leader Supriya Bhosale (Retd) recalls journey with MiG 210:44

Sqn Leader Supriya Bhosale (Retd) recalls journey with...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV