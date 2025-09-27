HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Abhishek won't hold back against Afridi in final'

September 27, 2025 12:33 IST

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: In both the India vs Pakistan games in the Asia Cup, Abhishek Sharma has smashed Shaheen Shah Afridi for runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek Sharma's flamboyance will meet its match in Shaheen Shah Afridi's precision in what promises to be an "edge of the seat" battle in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, according to India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, who has worked with both the talented youngsters.

Morkel had earlier worked briefly as a bowling consultant with the Pakistan team where he got a chance to coach the left-arm speedster.

"Shaheen is obviously an aggressive bowler that will try and knock you over. And Abhishek is not going to hold back. I think so far, every time these two went head-to-head, we all as cricket supporters and

fans are on the edge of our seats, and that's great for the game," Morkel said.

Both the players are 25. However, while Shaheen has been around for sometime now, the left-handed Abhishek has taken world cricket by storm with his dashing strokeplay in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The Indian hasn't endured a single failure in six games, logging three fifties and three scores of 30 or more. In both the India vs Pakistan games in the Asia Cup, Abhishek has smashed Shaheen for runs.

He started the September 14 game with a straight-driven boundary off a full-toss and on September 21, hooked him for a six behind square.

 

"Yeah, so let's look forward to that on Sunday and enjoy the battle," the former Proteas pace ace added on the two once again locking horns during Sunday's grand finale.

