SKY Condoles With Grieving Wellalage

September 27, 2025 13:55 IST

Suryakumar Yadav with Dunith Wellalage

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with Dunith Wellalage after the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Friday, September 26, 2025. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Screengrab via Sony Sports Network/X
 

Suryakumar Yadav had a heartfelt chat with Dunith Wellalage after the Asia Cup Super Fours match in Dubai on Friday.

In a video posted by Sony Sports Network on X, Suryakumar was seen engaged in conversation with the 22-year-old Sri Lankan spinner who lost his father Suranga Wellalage on September 18.

Dunith Wellalage

Dunith's father Suranga passed away from a heart attack at the age of 54, the same day his son played in Sri Lanka's league game against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

The youngster was informed of the tragedy only after the match and flew back to Colombo on the earliest available flight. He returned to the UAE the next day, accompanied by team Manager Mahinda Halangode.

Dunith Wellalage

Suryakumar placed his arms around Dunith's shoulders, spoke for a few minutes before parting ways with a hug.

