Home  » Cricket » Dunith Wellalage's Father Dies During Afghan Game

Dunith Wellalage's Father Dies During Afghan Game

Source: ANI
September 19, 2025 08:02 IST

IMAGE: The Sri Lankan cricket team. Photograph: Rediff Archives
 

Suranga Wellalage, Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage's father, died on September 18, the same day his son played the Asia Cup Group fixture against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Wellalage, 22, learnt of his father's demise following the match, which Sri Lanka won by six wickets to advance to the Super Four stage undefeated.

Soon after the conclusion of the match, Wellalage left for home, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Wellalage did not have a fine match with the ball, picking up 1/49 in four overs and conceding five sixes by Mohammed Nabi and 32 runs in total during his final over.

This casts doubts over his further participation in the tournament, with Sri Lanka set to play Bangladesh on September 20, Pakistan on September 23, and against India on September 26.

After Afghanistan chose to bat first, Nuwan Thusara's (4/18) Powerplay exploits left the Afghans reeling at 40/3. Despite supporting roles from Ibrahim Zadran (24 in 27 balls, with a six) and skipper Rashid Khan (24 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six), Afghanistan struggled at 114/7 in 17.1 overs.

It was a rampaging assault from the experienced Mohammed Nabi (60* in 22 balls, with three fours and six sixes), five sixes in the final over against Dunith Wellalage, which powered Afghanistan to 169/7 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase, Sri Lanka faltered, losing an in-form Pathum Nissanka early. Despite Kusal Mendis looking in phenomenal touch and a knock of 28 runs from Kusal Perera, Sri Lanka was 119/4 in 14.5 overs, in a tricky spot.

However, Kusal's knock was well paced, scoring 74* in 52 balls with 10 fours. He was joined by Kamindu Mendis (26* in 13 balls, with two sixes). This power-packed 52 run stand took Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win with eight balls left.

This fixture was Dunith Wellalage's fifth T20I and first in the tournament. He has played 31 ODIs, with two five-wicket hauls against India, one during the 2023 Asia Cup, the ODI edition.

He claimed 10 wickets in that tournament, joint-second-best, at an average of 17.90. He has 39 wickets in ODIs, seven in T20Is and has played some crucial knocks with the bat in ODIs, with 386 runs in 24 innings at an average of 20.31 and a fifty.

Source: ANI
Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

