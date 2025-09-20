HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Wellalage back in squad days after father's passing

Wellalage back in squad days after father's passing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 20, 2025 16:55 IST

x

Dunith Wellalage

IMAGE: Dunith Wellalage is flanked by his mother and his father Suranga, a former cricketer himself, who passed away on Thursday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage will be available for selection in their Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh on Saturday after rejoining the squad following the demise of his father.

Wellalage's father, Suranga, died of a heart attack at the age of 54 on Thursday night, the same day the 22-year-old left-arm spinner featured in Sri Lanka's Group B league game against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

The youngster was informed of the tragedy only after the match and flew back to Colombo on the earliest available flight. He returned to the UAE on Friday night, accompanied by team manager Mahinda Halangode.

 

"Sri Lanka will begin its Super Four stage campaign of the ongoing tournament tomorrow against Bangladesh in the UAE. Wellalage will be available for selection for the game," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement on Friday night.

Following the clash against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will face Pakistan on September 23 and India on September 26.

Against Afghanistan, Wellalage bowled four overs, conceding 49 runs and dismissing Ibrahim Zadran in what was his fifth T20I appearance.

Sri Lanka won the match by six wickets, with wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis scoring an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls.

Wellalage has represented Sri Lanka in 31 ODIs and five T20Is so far. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rejected by Pakistan, Kaleem Makes History
Rejected by Pakistan, Kaleem Makes History
SKY Snubbed Pakistan But Hugged Oman players ....
SKY Snubbed Pakistan But Hugged Oman players ....
Amir's Kohli Praise Sparks Fire Before India-Pak Clash
Amir's Kohli Praise Sparks Fire Before India-Pak Clash
Rohit's Wisdom, Kohli's Wit: What Jaiswal Learnt
Rohit's Wisdom, Kohli's Wit: What Jaiswal Learnt
India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field
India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside Patna Junction1:19

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside...

Sana Makbul spotted outside the salon0:57

Sana Makbul spotted outside the salon

IAF Gets War-Ready: Heron Drones Supercharged with Spike Missiles4:08

IAF Gets War-Ready: Heron Drones Supercharged with Spike...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV