HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shubman Gill sweats it out alone in the nets

Shubman Gill sweats it out alone in the nets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 20, 2025 22:02 IST

x

'Best friend' Abhishek gives Shubman much-needed practice against spin

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, with only 35 runs from three group games, knows he has fallen well short of his own standards. Photograph: BCCI/X

It was an optional net session ahead of the Pakistan clash but Shubman Gill's obsession with practice meant he couldn't resist hitting the nets even when most teammates preferred recovery.

Twelve Indian players chose rest after a gruelling two-hour round trip from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and 40 overs in draining heat.

But Gill, with only 35 runs from three group games, knows he has fallen well short of his own standards.

 

His struggle against spin has been glaring in this Asia Cup and when Gill needed help, close friend Abhishek Sharma turned into a left-arm spinner, giving him an extended workout along with the throwdown specialists.

The session, though, underlined Gill's discomfort.

Abhishek kept firing in arm balls, and bowled flat, denying him room to play straight. Gill tried sweeping but looked completely unconvincing, failing to connect a single attempt. At one point, Abhishek even walked down the track to suggest trying the inside-out lofted shot over extra cover.

Varun Chakravarthy's spell further exposed Gill's desperation as he charged out blindly and would have been stumped by a mile in a match situation.

He looked more at ease once the net pacers took over, lofting straight and flicking a few out of the ground, though even then a left-arm seamer managed to induce a thick outside edge.

For all the effort, it wasn't a convincing session.

The vice-captain remains short on confidence against spin and knows that against Pakistan on Sunday, a failure could put India under early pressure. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan skip presser, drama brews before India clash
Pakistan skip presser, drama brews before India clash
Shubman Gill struggling in T20Is? Dasgupta explains why
Shubman Gill struggling in T20Is? Dasgupta explains why
India shut out noise, gear up to entertain vs Pakistan
India shut out noise, gear up to entertain vs Pakistan
What Gift Did Oman Team Give SKY?
What Gift Did Oman Team Give SKY?
Mujeeb breaks stumps, Noor shows umpire dissent
Mujeeb breaks stumps, Noor shows umpire dissent

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for Paps in Stunning Look!1:20

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for...

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside Patna Junction1:19

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside...

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look1:13

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV