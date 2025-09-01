I'm not just a T20 player: Rinku Singh

‘I know fans love it when I hit sixes. But my Ranji Trophy average is also very good’

‘It’s not like I’m only a T20 player. I believe I can perform in every format if I get the chance’

IMAGE: Rinku made his ODI debut after the 2023 World Cup during India’s tour of South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

Rinku Singh has built his reputation as a fearless six-hitter in T20 cricket, but the 27-year-old insists he doesn’t want to be boxed into that label. For him, the ultimate dream lies not under floodlights but in the whites of Test cricket.

The left-hander, who has been included in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad despite a lean run of scores recently, views his selection as a strong show of trust from the team management. Rinku, however, insisted, ‘I know fans love it when I hit sixes, and I’m really grateful for that. But my Ranji Trophy average is also very good — I average over 55 there. I really enjoy playing red-ball cricket. I’ve also played two ODIs for India and did well in one of them,’ Rinku told the Times of India in an interview.

Rinku made his ODI debut after the 2023 World Cup during India’s tour of South Africa, where he played two matches and scored 55 runs. His List A record also highlights his consistency — 1,997 runs in 62 matches.

In red-ball cricket, his numbers are even more impressive: 3,336 runs at an average of 54.68 in first-class cricket.

‘It’s not like I’m only a T20 player. I believe I can perform in every format if I get the chance. I don’t like being tagged as a one-format player; I see myself as an all-format player. My dream is to play Test cricket for India, and if I get the opportunity, I’ll be ready to grab it,’ Rinku said.

While his Test aspirations remain long-term, Rinku knows his immediate challenge is to establish himself in India’s white-ball setup. With the 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon, the Asia Cup is a vital platform for him to push his case.

‘Yes, my dream is to be part of the World Cup squad and to hold that trophy. I keep praying to God for that. If I perform well in the upcoming series, things will become clearer for the World Cup. That’s my ultimate aim — to do well for my country in the Asia Cup, and I’m confident I will deliver,’ he concluded.