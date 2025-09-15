HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Asia Cup: 'Match referee told captains not to shake hands'

Asia Cup: 'Match referee told captains not to shake hands'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 15, 2025 10:46 IST

x

Andy Pycroft

IMAGE: Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema lodged a "formal protest" against match referee Andy Pycroft alleging that he asked both captains not to shake hands during the toss.. Photograph: ICC/X

Match referee Andy Pycroft has found himself at the centre of controversy after India's seven-wicket victory against Pakistan, in the Asia Cup match, in Dubai, on Sunday.

The flashpoint came when no handshakes were exchanged either before or after the game, a decision that left the Pakistan camp upset. According to India captain Suryakumar Yadav, the team had taken a call in consultation with the BCCI and the Indian government to avoid the customary gesture of goodwill.

Pakistan, on their part, said they had been waiting after the game to greet their rivals, only to realise that India would not be extending their hands.

Head coach Mike Hesson admitted the squad was disappointed, while skipper Salman Agha refused to turn up for his post-match television interaction, which is generally a broadcast requirement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later released a statement confirming that their team manager Naveed Akram Cheema had lodged a "formal protest" against Pycroft, reported ESPNCricinfo.

They alleged that the referee had gone as far as asking both captains not to shake hands during the toss itself. Pycroft's formal response to the PCB's complaint is still awaited.

The PCB statement also termed India's actions to be "against sportsmanship".

"Manager Naveed Akram Cheema has registered a formal protest against the match referee's behaviour," the PCB statement said.

"Match referee requested the captains not to shake hands during the toss," it added.

This was the first meeting between the two neighbours since cross-border tensions escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack in April. In the build-up, there had even been uncertainty about whether the match would go ahead at all, with several calls for India to withdraw.

The Indian government made a policy that sporting encounters with Pakistan would continue only in multilateral tournaments, while maintaining no bilateral ties. Against that backdrop, Sunday's clash carried extra significance, and the lack of post-match courtesies ensured the political undertones spilled onto the field.

 

"Our government and BCCI - we were aligned today," Suryakumar said at his post-match press conference.

"Rest, we took a call (about not shaking hands). We came here to just play the game. We have given a proper reply," he added.

"Few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit also. I have (said) it at the presentation as well, we stand with all the victims of Pahalgam terror attacks, stand with their families, and express our solidarity."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

No Handshake: Pakistan lodges protest against India
No Handshake: Pakistan lodges protest against India
'Pakistan were ready to shake hands but India...'
'Pakistan were ready to shake hands but India...'
Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win
Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win
Birthday Boy SKY Makes a Statement!
Birthday Boy SKY Makes a Statement!
Here's How Pakistan Capt Reacted to SKY's Handshake Snub
Here's How Pakistan Capt Reacted to SKY's Handshake Snub

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Mumbai Monorail comes to a halt again!3:07

Mumbai Monorail comes to a halt again!

Heavy rain batters Mumbai, IMD warns of more showers1:13

Heavy rain batters Mumbai, IMD warns of more showers

WATCH: Heartbroken Pakistani Fans After Losing To India4:24

WATCH: Heartbroken Pakistani Fans After Losing To India

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV