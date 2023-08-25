I've always looked up to him: Prasidh Krishna

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna made a successful comeback from injury during India’s three-match T20I series. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is back in the Indian team after an injury lay-off, praised and thanked star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for his support during the National Cricket Academy (NCA) days.

The highlight of India's current T20I series against Ireland has been the fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna's excellent comeback. India clinched a commanding T20I series win in the three-game series thanks to performances from Bumrah and Krishna that delighted spectators.

Prasidh Krishna bounced out batters and hurried them for pace, he took four wickets. His next appearance will be at the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

The young pacer emphasized the value of Jasprit Bumrah's assistance while he was a member of the NCA and how it helped him develop as a bowler.

"Personally, I’ve always looked up to him because of his abilities and the way he keeps it simple. His knack of executing under pressure is something I've admired for a long time. Fortunately, I had ample time to be alongside him during our recovery period at the NCA," Prasidh Krishna said in a conversation with Jio Cinema.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna believes spending time with Jasprit Bumrah at NCA helped him develop as a bowler . Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The 27-year-old claims that prior to the exercise program's cricket component, they focused more on their general well-being, which aided in their steady recovery.

"It was often us working together, sticking to a planned approach. This gave us the opportunity to learn more about each other – how we prepare, and how we respond to in-game situations. It's been a valuable experience.

He's also been supportive, whether it's discussing cricket, mental aspects, or rehabilitation concerns.

“Our partnership is going great, and we're eager to continue it”, he added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a strong 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which will begin on August 30 with Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul returning to the squad and Tilak Verma also getting a place in the team.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the tournament running from August 30 to September 17.

Asia Cup will serve as an important benchmark for India’s preparations for the World Cup starting in October and will also help selectors make choices for the marquee event. India will open their Asia Cup campaign with an iconic clash against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.