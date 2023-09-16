Kohli's form spells disaster for Sri Lanka!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates completing his century against Pakistan during the Asia Cup Super Fours match in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI/X

In anticipation of the highly awaited Asia Cup final clash between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of former India skipper Virat Kohli, weighed in on Kohli's recent form and its implications for the Men in Blue.

Sharma emphasised that even if the talismanic batter isn't scoring centuries, it doesn't necessarily indicate a dip in form.

Once again, Kohli, India's batting maestro, showcased his mettle in the cricketing world by achieving the remarkable feat of becoming the fastest batter to reach 13,000 runs in the ODI format.

His stellar performance during the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, particularly against arch-rivals Pakistan, propelled him into the exclusive club of batters with over 13,000 runs in men's ODIs.

Sharma, while acknowledging Kohli's recent achievements, empathised that not scoring centuries doesn't equate to a slump in form. He elaborated, "Kohli is already in excellent form in the year 2023."

"There was a phase when he wasn't amassing big runs. However, it wasn't indicative of a loss of form. He was consistently scoring, but given the towering expectations associated with him, some may have erroneously perceived him as out of form. It's crucial to recognise that even without centuries, his performances remain impressive, and his current form bodes well for India."

Turning his attention to the impending clash between India and Sri Lanka, Rajkumar Sharma highlighted the potential significance of winning the Asia Cup title.

He believes it could offer the Indian team a substantial psychological advantage as they gear up for the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup in 2023.

Sharma articulated, "This is undeniably a high-stakes match. The victor will be crowned the Asia Cup champion, bestowing a considerable psychological edge in the lead-up to the World Cup. With the team's preparations going well and the triumph over all Asian rivals in the Asia Cup, it naturally positions India to wield a distinct advantage. I am optimistic that India will deliver a commendable performance."

Defending champions Sri Lanka will face India in the Asia Cup 2023 final at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.