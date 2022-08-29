News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly compliments Rohit Sharma for keeping composure in tense situation

Ganguly compliments Rohit Sharma for keeping composure in tense situation

Source: ANI
August 29, 2022 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lauded the Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his calm composure in a tense situation during the India-Pakistan match on Sunday.

 

The veteran left-handed batsman took to Twitter to share the message which said, 'Good result for India to start off.. lot of composure in a tight situation ..@bcci @ImRo45.'

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said out-of-form India batter Virat Kohli needs to score runs not only for the team but 'for himself' too and added that it doesn't happen that a big player doesn't score for such a long time.

Rohit Sharma showed great composure leading the men in blue throughout the match against arch-rivals Pakistan, leading them to a victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
When India Got Stressed....
When India Got Stressed....
Would have fancied myself even if we needed 15: Hardik
Would have fancied myself even if we needed 15: Hardik
How DK Reacted To Hardik's 6
How DK Reacted To Hardik's 6
Modi an excuse, Cong had issues with me: Azad
Modi an excuse, Cong had issues with me: Azad
Odisha govt no to sharing info on Puri temple treasury
Odisha govt no to sharing info on Puri temple treasury
Hardik thanks Team India physio, trainer for comeback
Hardik thanks Team India physio, trainer for comeback
SC rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
SC rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Rohit hails Hardik after high pressure chase

Rohit hails Hardik after high pressure chase

Hardik, All The Way

Hardik, All The Way

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances