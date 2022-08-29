Ganguly compliments Rohit Sharma for keeping composure in tense situation

Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lauded the Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his calm composure in a tense situation during the India-Pakistan match on Sunday.

The veteran left-handed batsman took to Twitter to share the message which said, 'Good result for India to start off.. lot of composure in a tight situation ..@bcci @ImRo45.'

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said out-of-form India batter Virat Kohli needs to score runs not only for the team but 'for himself' too and added that it doesn't happen that a big player doesn't score for such a long time.

Rohit Sharma showed great composure leading the men in blue throughout the match against arch-rivals Pakistan, leading them to a victory.