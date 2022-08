The Indian cricket team take on Hong Kong in their second Asia Cup match on Wednesday evening.

The Men in Blue are taking the game seriously and here's a look at the players in the nets...

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was elevated in the batting order against Pakistan on Sunday and scored a handy 35 off 29 balls. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi strategise. Will Rahul Dravid, India's conservative coach, field both players this evening or will he stay with the same eleven that defeated Pakistan?

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik got the nod ahead of Rishabh Pant for the Pakistan game. Will he play this evening?

IMAGE: Jadeja rolls his arm in the nets.