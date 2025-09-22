HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Abhishek hit Pakistan where it hurts!

How Abhishek hit Pakistan where it hurts!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Last updated on: September 22, 2025 01:14 IST

'The way they (Pakistan players) were coming at us for no reason, I didn't like it at all and this is the only way (his aggressive batting) I could give medicine to them.' 

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma decimated Pakistan's bowling attack with a whirlwind knock of 74 off 39 balls. Photograph: ANI Photo

India opener Abhishek Sharma said he did not like the needless belligerence of Pakistan players in their Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubai on Sunday, and an ultra-aggressive batting approach was the best possible way to respond to an in-the-face opposition.

Abhishek slammed a 39-ball 74 and shared a 105-run opening-wicket stance with Shubman Gill as India surmounted a 172-run target with six wickets to spare.

"Today it was very simple, the way they (Pakistan players) were coming at us for no reason, I didn't like it at all and this is the only way (his aggressive batting) I could give medicine to them," said Abhishek in the post-match presentation.

Both Abhishek and Gill had run-ins with Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi during the match.

Besides that, Abhishek was delighted to have shared a wonderful alliance with Gill, someone he shares a deep bond from age-group cricket.

"We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it.

"It's (the way he bats) because the team supports me. That's the intent I show and I'm practicing really hard and if it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team," he added.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah had an off-day, conceding over 10 runs an over during his four-over spell. But skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not read too much into it.

"That's fine, he's not a robot, he will have a bad day someday. But (Shivam) Dube bailed us out of the situation," he said.

Gill-Abhishek

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during their 105-run opening partnership. Photograph: ANI Photo

Suryakumar lauded Gill and Abhishek for giving India a perfect start.

"They complement each other really well. It's like a fire and ice combination," said Suryakumar and added in half-jest that fielding coach T Dilip will mail the players about dropping four catches while fielding.

The Mumbai man was happy to see the way the team fought back after a rather listless first 10 overs where Pakistan made runs in excess of nine runs an over.

"The way the boys are stepping up in every game, it's making my job very easy. The boys showed a lot of character.

 

"They were calm after the first 10 overs (of India's bowling innings). After drinks, I told them the game starts now," he noted.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said the way India batted in the Powerplay turned the game on its head.

"We are yet to play a perfect game, but we are getting there. A great game but in the Powerplay they took the game away from us.

"Looking back with the position we were in after 10 overs, we could have got 10-15 more. 170-180 is a good total but in the Powerplay they batted well, that was the difference," said Agha.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
