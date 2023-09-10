News
How Sri Lanka overcame bowling crisis to outshine Bangladesh

Source: PTI
September 10, 2023 00:58 IST
When there's no frontline bowlers someone needs to chip in: Shanaka

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka are without the likes Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara, who are all injured. Photograph: ICC/X (formerly Twitter)

Delighted to deliver for his team with the ball in the Asia Cup win against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka on Saturday said someone had to 'chip in' with the side's frontline bowlers out with injuries.

Shanaka's 3/28, which included three top-order wickets, helped Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by 21 runs and begin the Asia Cup Super 4 stage on a winning note in Colombo.

Sri Lanka are without the likes Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara, who are all injured.

 

Having scored a modest 257/9, Sri Lanka needed early wickets and while medium pacer Kasun Rajitha was economical he was unable to pick wickets. On the other hand, mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3/69) had injured his hand off a Taskin Ahmed bouncer and struggled at the beginning of the innings.

"When there's no frontline bowlers, someone needs to chip in. Normally Kasun and Maheesh deliver at the top. But Maheesh delivered at the end," Shanka said at the post-match presentation.

"It's matter of time, I have played good enough cricket to deliver. Bangladesh bowlers bowled really well, especially Hasan Mahmud. So I thought if I hit the seam, it can work and I delivered."

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan felt his side could have done a better job of picking wickets and stitching partnerships.

"Our top four didn't get enough runs and we didn't bowl well at the start. There was help for the bowlers but we didn't get the wickets, but credit goes to Sri Lanka," Shakib said.

"We came back really strong but then Sadeera played very well. We needed 80-100 run partnership to chase this. Our top four didn't get enough runs and we didn't bowl well at the start." 

