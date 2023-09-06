News
Asia Cup: Floodlight malfunction leaves PCB red-faced

Asia Cup: Floodlight malfunction leaves PCB red-faced

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 20:17 IST
IMAGE: The second innings was halted due to a floodlight malfunction. Photograph: ACC/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on Wednesday, was left red-faced after a floodlight malfunctioning led to a 20-odd minute stoppage during the Asia Cup match between the hosts and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were all-out for 193 in 38.4 overs and Pakistan had started their chase on time reaching 15 for no loss in five overs when light in one of the towers installed at the Gaddafi Stadium went off.

The exact reason for the malfunction wasn't known but the match had to be halted for a good 20-minute period with Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman having a chat with the umpires.

 

Finally, the bulbs on the tower started glowing once again and the players were back on the field for the proceedings to start.

The Bangladeshi bowlers looked in nice rhythm during the first five overs with left-armer Shoriful Islam looking incisive.

The embarrassing stoppage of play did disturb their rhythm. No PCB official has yet clarified the reason for the glitch.

