News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rains vs Super 4: Who will win the battle in Colombo?

Rains vs Super 4: Who will win the battle in Colombo?

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 18:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: There were speculations of Super 4 matches and final getting moved out of Colombo because of the inclement weather, before the Asian Cricket Council decided to stick with the original choice of venue. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Despite rain prediction of varying intensity over the next fortnight in Colombo, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials on Wednesday remained optimistic about keeping the R Premadasa Stadium ready for the Asia Cup Super 4 matches and the title clash.

The Sri Lanka-leg of Super 4 stage will start with a match between the hosts and Bangladesh on September 9, followed by the much-awaited game between India and Pakistan on September 10.
The final will be played on September 17 in Colombo.

"Yes, the predictions are for the rain. We had rains here this morning too, and it has made the wicket and areas near it a bit wet."

 

"The outfield too has soaked in a good amount of water. But we are working hard, and we are confident of preparing the ground in time for the matches," said Godfrey Dabrera, the national curator of SLC.

There were speculations of Super 4 matches and final getting moved out of Colombo because of the inclement weather, before the Asian Cricket Council decided to stick with the original choice of venue.

Dabrera was confident that his team could handle the situations at any ground.

"All the three cities (Colombo, Pallekele and Hambantota) are experiencing rainfall. But we have assembled around 100 members, and we are readying pitches in all three venues," Dabrera said.

"We have been told that the matches are here, so we are preparing accordingly. But I can say that all three venues can host matches, if a need arises," he added.

Dabrera said he has visited all the three venues personally to oversee the preparations.

He said rain ahead of matches does not give them as much headache as showers during a match.

However, Dabrera said it would have helped him had the Met department given the forecast well in advance.

"Rain during the match is tough to manage as we have to wait till it subsides. But we can only do this much when the Met department provides only 12 days of forecast in advance."

"We have received the next 12 days of weather updates only today from them. Hope, we had that a few days ago," he said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Naseem's injury could derail Pak's Asia Cup dreams
Naseem's injury could derail Pak's Asia Cup dreams
Asia Cup final: Weather forecast hints at clear skies
Asia Cup final: Weather forecast hints at clear skies
BCCI's visit to Pakistan: What did they discuss?
BCCI's visit to Pakistan: What did they discuss?
For G20 summit, Modi has dos and don'ts for ministers
For G20 summit, Modi has dos and don'ts for ministers
Asia Cup final: Weather forecast hints at clear skies
Asia Cup final: Weather forecast hints at clear skies
Jolt to BJP as Bose's grandnephew quits party
Jolt to BJP as Bose's grandnephew quits party
Dravid's future: Outcome of World Cup to decide fate?
Dravid's future: Outcome of World Cup to decide fate?

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Dravid's future: Outcome of World Cup to decide fate?

Dravid's future: Outcome of World Cup to decide fate?

ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill breaks into top three

ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill breaks into top three

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances