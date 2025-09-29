Kuldeep SHATTERS 3 Records in Asia Cup Final

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Faheem Ashraf. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kuldeep Yadav delivered a truly historic performance in the Asia Cup 2025 Final, shattering not one, but two major records to cement his legacy.

By taking a crucial four-wicket haul against Pakistan, the wrist-spinner finished the edition with 17 wickets—a total that simultaneously made him the all-time highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup history (ODIs + T20Is combined) and levelled the single-edition wickets record.

New Single-Edition Wickets Record

The Indian wrist-spinner finished the 2025 edition with an extraordinary tally of 17 wickets. This performance officially broke the record for the most wickets in a single Asia Cup edition by a full-member player, surpassing the previous best of 11 wickets held by Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain in 2016.

Kuldeep's 17 wickets also equalled the all-time record for most wickets in one Asia Cup edition, matching the mark set by Sri Lankan mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis, who took 17 wickets in the 2008 ODI tournament over five matches.

All-Time Asia Cup Wickets Record (Combined)

In addition to his single-edition heroics, Kuldeep also etched his name at the very top of the all-time Asia Cup bowling charts (ODIs + T20Is combined).

He entered the final with 31 career wickets.

By dismissing Salman Ali Agha for his second wicket of the night, Kuldeep surpassed Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga's career tally of 32 wickets.

Kuldeep ultimately finished the tournament with 36 wickets from 18 matches, securing the top spot.

Best-Ever Indian Performance

The spinner’s 17 wickets in the 2025 Asia Cup also broke Irfan Pathan’s record for the most wickets taken by an Indian in a single edition of the tournament (ODIs and T20Is combined).

Kuldeep's destructive spell of 4/30 in the final, which sealed Pakistan’s collapse to just 146, was crucial. He ran through Pakistan’s middle order and took two final wickets in his last over, dismissing Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf. Against Pakistan alone in the 2025 Asia Cup, Kuldeep was phenomenal, claiming 8 wickets across three matches, including an impactful 3/18 in the Group A fixture on September 14.

Asia Cup 2025