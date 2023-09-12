News
Asia Cup: Injured Shreyas ruled out of Sri Lanka match

September 12, 2023 14:01 IST
IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has failed to recover fully from his back spasm. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday after he failed to recover from his back spasm.

 

The right-hander had missed the rain-hit match against Pakistan played over the course of two days because of back spasm following which K L Rahul took his place at No 4 and stroked a superb century in his comeback game after a long injury lay-off.

"Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka," BCCI said in a media release.

Shreyas was also making a comeback in the Asia Cup after missing the last few months because of a back injury.

